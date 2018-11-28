BREAKING: Power outages reported in Leitrim as Storm Diana arrives

More than 1,130 homes and businesses in the Mohill area are without power as a result of Storm Diana.

The fault was initially reported at 11.40am today, November 28.

ESB Networks are aware of the problem and crews are currently working to repair the issue. An initial power restoration time of 3.15pm has been assigned but this may be subject to change.

