UPDATE: Drumshanbo/Arigna area hit with power outage this afternoon

293 homes and businesses remain without power in the Carrigallen area. ESB Networks say they expect power to be restored by 8pm.

65 homes and businesses are without power between Mohill and Carrick-on-Shannon. The estimated time of restoration of power is 6.30pm.

426 customers are without power in the Drumshanbo/Arigna area. According to ESB Networks, power should be restored by 6.15pm.