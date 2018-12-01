Video: Stella stole the Late Late Toy Show!

The Late Late Toy Show exceeded itself last night with hilarious children, entertainment and some real tear jerkers but of course they kept the real star of the show until last .. Ballinamore's Stella McGirl.

H'up Ya Boy ya!

Stella was reviewing some gardening toys but we didn't hear much about the items because Stella had so much to contribute. A pure natural in front of the cameras, she let Tubridy away with nothing and let her natural story telling skills shine. She even got a plug in for her father's pub McGirl's Bar!

Now all we really need to know is what is her teacher Mr Quinn's nickname?! Do you know?!

Relive the magic moment with Stella:

While it can be hard to win over the social media crowd, the twitterati were all calling for Stella to have her own TV show and we agree!

#LateLateToyshow Stella knows not to snitch pic.twitter.com/M7Wuk5JwHx — Ireland Simpsons Fans (@iresimpsonsfans) November 30, 2018

This girl is Ireland.



Stella for President.#LateLateToyShow — Carl Scurry (@EviLMaGiKz) November 30, 2018