Survey finds high speed coming into Keshcarrigan

A recent survey by Leitrim County Council found there is high speed coming into Keshcarrigan on a daily basis.



Senior Engineer Darragh O’Boyle said he recommended a speed gatso van should be placed close to the village once a week to deter people from speeding.

He said ramps are not ideal on a regional road.



Cllr Brendan Barry said “a gatso van is not a popular thing to be looking for” and commented “an engineering solution would be better.”



Cllr Barry went on to say he put signs up himself about speed in the village, Cllr John McCartin told him those signs are illegal.

The council said just 500 cars use the road daily and 90% of them are local. The council said they could apply for funding for a road speed feedback sign.