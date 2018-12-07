Plans to remember Leitrim's WWI dead with capital funding

A list of Leitrim's dead from WWI along with a 'capital project' is being tendered to open in June 2019.



A tender has been issues by Leitrim County Council on behalf of Leitrim County PEACE IV Partnership to create a form of remembrance to Leitrim’s World War I dead, in an effort to “challenge assumptions” about them.

The tender follows a period of consultation with interested parties and “with due sensitivity as to location, security, [and] content.”



It is envisioned that this project will include participants from republican groups, historical societies, Protestant church based groups and the Orange Order.

According to the tender documents, during initial discussions there were “strongly differing opinions around the capital element of the project.” There was also a lack of engagement at public workshops by the general public.

The remembrance project should raise awareness of WWI, provide an opportunity for young people to become more aware of WWI and its effect on Leitrim, and also would clarify assumptions around who from Leitrim went to the War and why they went.



It was recommended that research would be carried out around the people of Leitrim affected by the First World War, and that a central digital resource around new research/ material arising from this project would be created.

A list of Leitrim people who died in World War 1 would also be published.



There would be a series of community-based programmes that would be linked to the existing and new and historical research.

It is envisioned that the ‘List of Dead’ and capital project would be launched in June 2019.

Closing date for receipt of tenders is Monday, December 17.

The Leitrim PEACE IV Partnership was established in 2016 as a sub-committee of the Local Community Development Committee and is led by Leitrim County Council.



Leitrim was one of the few counties in Ireland to not hold a public event/ commemoration on Armistice Day this year.