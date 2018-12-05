All are welcome to an Open Evening at Leitrim’s Orange Lodge, Killegar this Friday, 7th December at 7pm.



Enjoy an evening of comedy and country music! This is a unique opportunity to visit the only Orange Lodge in County Leitrim in an open and informal setting.

Come along and learn more about the heritage of the Orange Order in County Leitrim from historian Quincy Dougan.

Refreshments served, all welcome.

For more information call Toni on 0857435873.