Bawnboy Garda Station expected to reopen next year

Bawnboy Garda Station in West Cavan is expected to reopen in 2019.

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says the OPW is working on plans to reopen six stations around the country, with it being treated as a ‘priority’.

It was announced last December that Bawnboy would return to Garda operations as part of a pilot programme but, currently the station remains closed.

It’s believed the OPW has completed its assessments of the building and Minister Flanagan says it’s working with Garda management to proceed with the works required to the building. He says it’s expected Bawnboy station will open at some point next year.





