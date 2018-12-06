More than €50,000 worth of suspected stolen machinery seized in Longford
File photo
Yesterday, Wednesday, December 5, Gardaí attached to Longford District, searched an industrial unit close to the N4 at Shroid in Longford.
Gardaí seized plant and machinery suspected of being stolen; including a double horse box, three mini rollers, two mini diggers and a JCB Tipper. The total value of the property is expected to exceed €50,000.
This operation is a follow up to searches carried out in Longford on the 29th November, which uncovered plant, tools, cars, vans and car parts.
There were no arrests and the operation is on-going.
