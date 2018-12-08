Leitrim to get two new free public WiFi hot-spots

Leitrim County Council has been granted funding for two new wifi hot spots in 2019. The location of the hotspots in the county have not been decided yet.

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Seán Canney TD today Friday, December 7 welcomed the announcement of the first successful applicants of the European WiFi initiative, WiFi4EU. This announcement sees Ireland securing €885,000 to establish a minimum of 59 free, open-access WiFi hot-spots throughout the country. This funding comes in the form of vouchers, worth €15,000 each, distributed to the successful local authorities.

Minister Canney stated, “This is a fantastic result for Ireland, Irish local authorities applied for 105 vouchers and secured 59 of them. This will bring free WiFi hotspots to many public spaces throughout the country and will vastly improve connectivity in communities. I am also very pleased to confirm that the Department of Rural and Community Development will match all successful vouchers with a further allocation of up to €15,000. I hope that this contribution will help local authorities in developing an even more substantial network of free public WiFi hotspots.”

Cavan and Donegal local authorities received four vouchers, Sligo one, Longford one, while Roscommon was not granted any.

Leitrim County Council now has 18 months to select locations for the WiFi4EU hotspots and complete their installation to be ready for public use. These locations need to be ‘centres of public life’ where no other free WiFi service is already available. The WiFi4EU service will be free of charge, free of advertising and free from commercial re-use of data.”

Local authorities across Ireland now have an opportunity to install WiFi in their villages, towns and cities, in parks and hospitals, libraries and town squares and I wish them all the best in their endeavours.

