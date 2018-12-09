Leitrim GAA
New Leitrim jersey unveiled in New York
The 2019 Leitrim GAA jersey was officially launched on Friday night in JP Clarke's Saloon, Yonkers, New York, the home of the jersey sponsors for the coming year.
This was a historic and unprecedented event as JP Clarke’s becomes the first U.S. organization to sponsor a county team in Ireland.
See Wednesday's Leitrim Observer for more pictures from the jersey unveiling.
