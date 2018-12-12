Google launches new views of the Shannon

The Google Trekker Loan Programme, in conjunction with Waterways Ireland, has spent the summer touring the River Shannon from Lough Allen to Loop Head and is now ready to launch a Waterways View of Ireland’s longest river.

The data gathered represents the first such water-based collection of imagery on the Island of Ireland. It showcases the diverse landscape and heritage of this navigation as well as bringing attention to a myriad of different habitats, plants and animals that have been afforded protection ranging from National to European Wildlife designations. It will be an invaluable tool in terms of promoting the Shannon Navigation as a destination for recreation, tourism, mindfulness, education and heritage appreciation, encouraging visitors to the area. It can also be utilised by waterway communities to highlight this heritage asset and foster as sense of place.

The application to access the Google Trekker Loan Programme was made under the Waterways Ireland Heritage Plan 2016-2020 and the work was carried out by Waterways Ireland staff. A strategic partnership to capture the Shannon estuary was also forged with Clare County Council to extend the project beyond Waterways Ireland jurisdiction and ensure the full Shannon to Loop Head was captured.

The footage will be a significant asset to Irelands Hidden Heartlands, the new national destination brand for the Shannon Corridor being promoted by Fáilte Ireland in conjunction with Waterways Ireland and the 9 Local Authorities.

Waterways Ireland CE Dawn Livingstone said “Waterways Ireland dedicated staff and resources to this innovative project in partnership with Google and are delighted that this unique perspective of the Shannon will be available to the public across the world through Google Trekker.”

The Google Trekker footage of the Shannon River is now live on Google Maps and can be viewed in satellite view and map view.