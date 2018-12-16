The High Kings Decade Tour stops in Carrick-on-Shannon

The High Kings, the true heirs of Ireland’s Folk Heritage, are delighted to announce their new shows on their DECADE - The Best of The High Kings, 10th Anniversary Tour.



As part of the tour they will perform in The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on February 1, 2019.

The dates will feature new member George Murphy, who was drafted into the band late in 2017 following the departure of original High King, Martin Furey.



The November release of DECADE - Best of The High Kings has been greeted with record sales on both sides of the Atlantic, entering the Irish Independent Album Chart at #1 and staying there for 3 weeks, and earning a very credible debut chart position in the Billboard World Music chart at #15.

The new live show will showcase fan favourites from The High Kings extensive catalog from the past ten years and will feature some new additions too.



Band member Finbarr Clancy told the paper, “After ten years with The High Kings, we are delighted to say we have achieved what we set out to do back in 2007 - we have moved the Irish ballad tradition to the here and now, and we are deeply honoured to become the bearers of the torch which has been borne with such power and dignity over the past half century by The Clancy Brothers and The Dubliners.”