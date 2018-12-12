Leitrim Observer's Annual 2018
The Leitrim Observer Annual is the perfect stocking filler!
On sale now
The Leitrim Observer 2018 Annual.
Following on from the huge success of our 2017 Annual last year, we are delighted to announce the return of the Annual 2018!
Available in your local newsagents, this 88-page bumper edition will be the ideal stocking filler for the festive season.
We look at the year gone by in Co. Leitrim, the highs, the lows, the events that had people talking, those who left us, those who made a mark - it’s all in there!
We feature various stories about Leitrim people over the past year with great stories and interviews.
There are also lots of wonderful photographs from throughout the year and our coverage of sporting events marks all the big occasions in the sporting calendar in 2018.
So don’t miss out on this wonderful authentic Leitrim Christmas gift. Whether at home or abroad, this is the ideal Christmas present for local people this year.
Priced just €3.95, and available at the following local stockists!
Glancy's SuperValu, Carrick-on-Shannon
Donohoe's SuperValu, Ballinamore
Gibbons Centra, Drumshanbo
Hunts Supermarket, Dromod
McCormack's Mace, Leitrim Village
Rooney's SuperValu, Manorhamilton
Corrib Oil, Carrick-on-Shannon
Baxter's Centra, Mohill
Mulvey's Newsagents, Carrick-on-Shannon
Paul's Newsagents, Mohill
Kennedy's Service Station, Carrick-on-Shannon
Mullen's Applegreen, Manorhamilton
Scollan's Gala, Drumshanbo
McCormack's, Manorhamilton
McCaffrey's, Aughavas
McGoldrick's Centra, Dromahair
McCann Centra, Carrigallen
Murphy's Newsagents, Ballinamore
