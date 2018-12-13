Tesco in Sligo will remain open during strike tomorrow

Mandate Trade Union staff at Tesco in Sligo will strike tomorrow, Friday, December 14. The staff at the Carrick-on-shannon store are planning to strike on Saturday, December 22.

Tesco have released a statement saying, "We would like to assure our customers that our store in Sligo will remain open tomorrow despite another unwarranted one-day strike by the trade union Mandate. The store will be fully open from 8am until 10pm and will continue to offer all of Tesco’s range of products.

"Despite the disruption, we hope customers will come to the store in the very significant numbers as they did last week when another unwelcome one-day disruption was inflicted on Sligo, its businesses and their employees. We regret this action by Mandate for our customers in the run up to Christmas.



"Tesco condemns this further unnecessary one-day strike by Mandate and its plan to run additional two-day stoppages next week in Sligo and a one-day stoppage in Carrick-on-Shannon. This strike action by Mandate is outside the company and union’s agreed procedures and it is reckless by Mandate to unnecessarily disrupt these stores and these two towns when they should be benefitting from peak Christmas trade. This unwarranted strike action at this busy time in a very competitive market place will detrimentally impact our customers and therefore the stores and our colleagues in the long term.

"Mandate is making unjustified strikes out of local disputes about local issues. We call on Mandate to follow procedures which are to refer disputes to the Workplace Relations Commission. Mandate should take up the offer from the WRC for a conciliation conference on Sligo which was scheduled for October 24th but was rejected by Mandate. In Carrick-on-Shannon, the local issues have not even yet been referred back to the WRC by Mandate and the union should do this and call off this unwarranted strike action. We have always respected and remain committed to the industrial relations processes of the State."

Tesco says they continue to offer the best pay and benefits in retailing and unusually for retailers.

