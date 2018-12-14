Funding announcements for Mohill and Drumsna

Funding has been announced from the Dormant Accounts Fund for two projects in Co. Leitrim.

Mohill Community Development Association Ltd has been granted €75,000 for the creation of a smart learning space in Mohill Enterprise Centre which will help meet the educational needs of disadvantaged people locally. The funding will be used to redevelop the existing centre.

Meanwhile, Drumsna Development Association Company Ltd has been awarded funding of €20,430 from the Dormant Accounts Fund to purchase a branded vehicle for the delivery of hot meals in the locality.