Video: Leitrim's Maurice Lennon plays a magical rendition of 'Fairytale of New York'

Leitrim and Rossinver's legendary fiddle player Maurice Lennon performed an outstanding concert in Bewley's Bar, Dublin last week.

The man with music in his veins played most of his hits but then tried out his first public performance of the famous 'Fairytale of New York.' While the song is well known, the Lennon touch is heartfelt and it really does capture the true Irish Christmas.

Maurice Lennon himself said, "For me, this year has been a very challenging one and I would like to thank all of you here who helped or supported me in any way.

I wish All here a very Happy, Joyus, and Peaceful Christmas where ever you are in the World."

Commenting on the huge out pour of love for the tune on social media, Maurice commented, "I thought I was just chancing my arm a little bit with this but now that I have seen this clip I may review that thought!....this is my first ever time to play this in public. The back story is that I was asked last week by the parents of a little 11yr old girl if I could teach her something for Christmas, so I came up with this as its such a beautiful melody, never thinking I would be playing it in Dublin a week later."

Sit back, turn the volume up and enjoy!