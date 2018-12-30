Looking for a job? How about the Irish Naval Service?

Ireland's Naval Service has launched a new recruitment campaign to encourage young people to sign up and “serve their country”.

New recruits will train in weapons handling, naval operations, physical fitness and teamwork. Once induction training is complete, recruits will have the chance to serve both domestically and on oversees missions as well as undergo leadership training while a range of educational opportunities is also available.

New Naval Service recruits will form part of Ireland’s wider Permanent Defence Forces.

The salary for a new Naval Service recruit who completes their training starts at €27,000, with a 1% annual increase coming into effect from 1 January 2019.

Announcing the recruitment drive, Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, said that the aim “is to attract men and women who wish to develop themselves personally and be a part of something bigger”.

The application process to the Naval Service opens today. Click HERE.