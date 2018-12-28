Two arrested for drink driving since Christmas Eve in Leitrim
More early morning checkpoints are planned over the New Year.
Early morning checkpoints will be carried out over the New Year.
Two people have been arrested for drink driving in Leitrim since December 24 according to figures provided by Leitrim Gardai.
District Superintendent, Kevin English, told www.leitrimobserver.ie that further checkpoints will be carried out over the New Year period. He warned drivers to be aware of their alcohol intake and said that there are checkpoints planned in the early hours of the morning.
