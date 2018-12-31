Leitrim walking festival in top 10 list

The North Leitrim Glens Hill Walking Festival has been named in the top ten list of walking events in Ireland.



The list compiled by Outsider, Ireland's adventure magazine listed their top ten walking festivals for 2019 and Glens Hill Walking Festival made number 3.

The event held in Easter every year, celebrates it's 25th anniversary in 2019.

The hilly walk is an escape into the enchanting Glenade Valley.

You can listen to folktales of a lake monster that lies in the Glenade Lough as you make your way along the track.



Holey Soles Hill Walking Club who runs the event invites you to join some great company on treks along the Glenade Escarpment as well as the Arroo Trail, the Cliffs and Lough Aroo.



Fees include transport to and from the walking locations, tea, coffee, scones, and registration for both days.

After the walk on Sunday, participants are treated to home-made soup to warm them back up.

This year's festival will be held on April 21 and 22.