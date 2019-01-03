Planning refused for new nursing home in Carrick-on-Shannon

Planning permission has been refused by An Bord Pleanala for a new 135 bed nursing home on a 1.33 hectare site on the Castlecara Road in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The decision was announced following an appeal by Martin O’Reilly of Drumnoose, Milltown, Belturbert, Co. Cavan against the decision made on July 6th, 2018 by Leitrim County Council to grant subject to conditions a permission to Castlecara Healthcare Limited.

The development consisted of a 135 number bedroomed nursing home including support/service, administrative and ancillary areas, primarily three storey in height (also having a single storey element) and measuring 8,432 square metres gross floor space; the construction of a vehicular and pedestrian access to Castlecara Road, associated car parking, set down area, service areas, hard and soft landscaping/open space and boundary treatments, connection to public services and utilities, drainage works, all other associated and ancillary works and development above and below ground at Castlecara Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

In making its decision to refuse permission, the Board said, "Having regard to the provisions of the current Leitrim County Development Plan, to the pattern of development in the area and to the scale, height, massing, elevational treatment and context of the proposed development, it is considered that the proposed development would be a visually obtrusive feature in the landscape, would seriously injure the visual and residential amenities of the area and would not represent an appropriate design response to the site or its context. The proposed development would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."

Reacting to the announcement, local councillor Enda Stenson expressed his disappointment, particularly in relation to the employment such a facility would give both in its construction and its running.

"This was a need-driven service in Co Leitrim and Leitrim County Council and the executive were totally behind it," he said.

Cllr Stenson said he hopes the developers will revise their plans, meet with the planning department of Leitrim County Council and "go again with their plans."

"This is needed and badly wanted in our county town. In general, planning is getting an awful knocking in Co. Leitrim. Longford have a great holiday resort of Center Parcs being built, and good luck to them, but we can't even get to build a nursing home that's needed," he added.