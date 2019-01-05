Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, January 5th, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Ownie Doonan, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan

Ownie Doonan, Furnaceland, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan and late of Breffni Care Nursing Home, Ballyconnell. Peacefully at Breffni Care Nursing Home, Ballyconnell on Thursday, 3rd January, 2019. Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. Remains reposing at Breffni Care Nursing Home, Ballyconnell with Requiem Mass tomorrow Saturday at 11am in Breffni Care Nursing Home, Ballyconnell with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.

Brendan Byrne, Rosses Point, Co. Sligo / Dromahair, Co. Leitrim

Brendan Byrne of Colmcille Drive, Rosses Point, Co. Sligo and formerly of Tully, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, brother of Carrie Maguire, Ballinode, Co. Sligo. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair on Sunday from 4.30pm to 6.15pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery arriving at 7 pm. Funeral mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 4 pm.

Roy Shannon, Boyle, Co. Roscommon



Roy Shannon, Green Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at his residence on Friday, 4th January, 2019. Sadly missed by his wife Tessa, daughters Sarah and Amie, sons Nicholas and Ivan, brother Aidan, grandchildren, Finn, Nicholas, Conaire, Alice and Aaron, relative and friends. R.I.P. Reposing at his residence on Saturday, January 5th, from 4 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Funeral Service in Church of Ireland, Green Street, Boyle, on Sunday, January 6th at 12.30 pm. Private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

May they all Rest In Peace.