Impressive plans to improve Carrick-on-Shannon Town Centre unveiled

There was a large crowd and quite a positive reaction to the unveiling of plans to improve, revitalise and modernize the town centre of Carrick-on-Shannon.

Leitrim County Council and DHB Architects unveiled the plans for the county town, with senior planners and Council staff on hand to and queries and provide details to locals and those interested in The Bush Hotel on Wednesday, January 9.

The €8.67 million approved redevelopment plan for Carrick Town Centre is expected to begin this year, Leitrim County Council has been allocated €2.899m to spend this year under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

This funding will be spent over a 3 year period commencing this Autumn.

The Public Realm Improvement Scheme will see a major enhancement of Main St, St George's Terrace, the Quay and also Leitrim Road, Priest's Lane and Church Lane.

The stand out parts of the plans includes 105 car park spaces in Flynn's Field with pedesterain access onto Main St, widening of footpaths and and the repaving of the streets as "shared surface space" eliminating different levels between footpath and roadway. There will be new street lights and more greenery with trees and landscaped areas as well as street furniture.

There will be a reduction of on street car parking, but the council believe this will be solved with the new car park to the rear of the medical centre currently under construction.

A drawing of the are at St George's Terrace

The existing fixed boardwalk along the River Shannon will be transformed into a public floating boardwalk which will connect to the car parking area at the quayside.

Leitrim County Council also unveiled the plans to the Carrick Town Team (businesses) yesterday also. Anyone who wants to make a submission or observation on the Part 8 proposal will need to do so in writing before January 31.

Full details and pictures in next week's Leitrim Observer