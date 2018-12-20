Multi-million plan for Carrick-on-Shannon unveiled to public

The €8.67 million re development plan for Carrick Town Centre have been revealed to the public for their views and submissions.

The recent news that the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government were allocating Leitrim County Council €2.899m in 2019 under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund was widely welcomed.

This funding announcement is part of an overall Public Realm Improvement Scheme for Carrick-on -Shannon town centre which will amount to a total investment of €8.67 m over a 3 year period commencing next Autumn.

The Public Realm Improvement Scheme will upgrade and enhance the existing streetscapes of Main Street and St. George’s Terrace to include the junction of both streets with Bridge Street.

The Scheme extends from Main Street onto the old Dublin Road, lower Summerhill, the Leitrim Road, Priest’s Lane and Church Lane.

It also includes the widening of footpaths, introduction of shared surface space at identified locations, to provide enhanced pedestrian crossings, to replace existing road surfaces, to replace existing street lights, the provision of soft landscaping measures and street furniture and to reduce the extent of on street car parking.

An integral part of the overall plan is to provide a public car park (105 no. car parking spaces) immediately north of the Primary Care Centre which is presently under construction within the area known locally as ‘Flynn’s Field’ to the rear of Main Street and Bridge Street. This car park will connect through to both streets.

The final element of the scheme is to replace the existing fixed boardwalk along the River Shannon at the property of le boat / Emerald Star and Carrickcraft boating companies and to provide a public floating boardwalk at this location inclusive of landscaping measures and accommodation works. The proposed public boardwalk will connect to the existing car parking area at the quayside and onwards to Quay Road.

The Part VIII Public Consultation process is currently underway and plans of the proposed scheme are currently on display in the foyer of the County Council offices and on the Council website.

Submissions in relation to the proposed development must be received by the Planning Authority no later than 4pm on Thursday January 31, 2019.

A public information event will be held in the Bush Hotel on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 between 4-8pm where members of the urban design and architects teams (DHB Architects) and officials from the County Council will be available to assist with any queries in relation to this transformative project for our County town.

