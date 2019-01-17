Breaking News: Leitrim road closed following serious car accident

The Castlecara road is closed following a serious car accident outside Carrick-on-Shannon.

Gardai along with the ambulance and fire service are presently attending the scene of the single vehicle accident which took place at the junction of the Castlecara road and the road up towards the rugby club.

Traffic can travel down by Aldi and the Gaelscoil but will be diverted at the junction/pedestrian crossing up towards Summerhill.

There is no through traffic from the Kiltoghert Cross onto the Castlecara road.

Meanwhile although the Leitrim Road (R280) was due to be closed this afternoon Leitrim County Council have reopened this road to facilitate traffic.

Leitrim County Council have tweeted "Due to traffic incident in Carrick-on-Shannon the Castlecara Road (L-3408) will be closed overnight. Traffic will be diverted via the Leitrim Road R280. The existing road closure on the R280 is removed and will allow single lane traffic through on a traffic light system."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.