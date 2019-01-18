Garda appeal for witnesses following fatal Leitrim accident

Gardaí in Carrick-on-Shannon are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the Castlecara Road yesterday (January 17, 2019) shortly after midday.

The female driver (mid 60s) was fatally injured when the car she was driving left the road. Her body has been removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Sligo where a post mortem will take place.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators are due to examine the scene at first light tomorrow morning.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have travelled the road or can assist them to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071 - 9650510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.