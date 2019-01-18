Tributes paid to victim of fatal road accident Denise Elliott

Tributes have been paid to Denise Elliott, Macken, Leitrim Village who tragically died yesterday following a single vehicle car accident on the Castlecara Road, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Ms Elliott's employer, Leitrim Office Supplies have paid a heartfelt tribute to her in a message posted online this morning.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our dear colleague and friend Denise Elliot. Denise passed away due to a road traffic accident.

"She will be known by many of you as she worked with Leitrim Office Supplies for over 14 years, her good humour, wit and genuine interest in people will be remembered by all.

"As a family business we considered Denise to be part of the Guckian Family, she will be sorely missed by us and her colleagues and friends. May she rest in Peace."

Ms Elliott will be reposed at her residence on Saturday from 2pm until 8pm with removal on Sunday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo arriving for Mass of Christian burial at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Drumshanbo New Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.