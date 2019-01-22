Garda warning issued as one motorist has lucky escape in North Leitrim

Gardai are urging motorists to slow down and leave plenty of space between themselves and other vehicles this morning as icy roads have led to a number of incidents.

One motorist in North Leitrim had a very lucky escape this morning near Glencar. Gardai on patrol discovered the accident. Road conditiosn were extremely poor at the time. Thankfully, no one was injured.

A Status Yellow Warning for icy conditions remains in place across the country until 11am.

Ice is lingering in parts of Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal and motorists are advised to travel with caution.

Ensure all ice and snow is removed from your windows and the roof of your vehicle before driving. Slow down and be aware of the possibility of black ice in sheltered locations.

Many secondary roads have not been treated and speed should be restricted in these areas.