Department seeks further info on closure of St Mogue's College

Cavan Fianna Fáil Deputy Brendan Smith says the Department of Education has sought further information from the Cavan Monaghan Education and Training Board (ETB) relating to the proposed closure of St Bricin's College, Belturbet and St. Mogue's College, Bawnboy.



The Minister in Dáil Éireann last week was replying to Deputy Smith's question on the plans to close two schools and build a new €16m second level school in Ballyconnell.



Deputy Smith also outlined the opposition of the local communities to the ETB proposal.

Meetings held in Bawnboy and Belturbet this month heard from a large number of local people opposed to closing the schools.

A protest was held at Cavan County Council last month and further action is expected from the two communities as they fight to save their schools.

