Three chosen to contest the local election for Fine Gale in the Manorhamilton area

The Fine Gael convention for the Manorhamilton electoral area took place on Friday night, January 25 in the Bee Park Community Centre.

The directive from party headquarters was to select three candidates to run in the upcoming local elections for Leitrim County Council in May.

Outgoing councillors, Frank Dolan and Sean McDermott were selected along with newcomer, John Joe Dowdican from Tullaghan.

