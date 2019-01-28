Call for speech therapy in Leitrim schools

“Every generation we have failed our children - the most vulnerable in our society” announced Cllr Justin Warnock at the Manorhamilton Municipal meeting this month.

The Kinlough politician received full support from the members of the Manorhamilton Municipal District this month when he called on the Minister for Health Simon Harris and Minister for Education Joe McHugh to work together in providing speech Therapy in our Primary and Post Primary Schools for children with special needs

Cllr Warnock said he only became aware a couple of months ago that the “state system doesn’t facilitate speech therapy for special needs, they are brought to another location for that.”

He called for speech therapy to be available in all Leitrim schools, as it makes the most sense for children that need the resource.

