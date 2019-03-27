Leitrim's top eateries recognised at Irish Restaurant Awards 2019

Leitrim’s best eateries have been named in the 2019 Irish Restaurant Awards. More than 500 people attended the Connacht Regional Final yesterday evening, Tuesday, March 26, evening.

Top honours for Leitrim went to:

The Cottage Restaurant, Jamestown which won Best Restaurant and Shamzuri Hanifa also won Best Chef in Leitrim.

Synergy Café, Carrick-on-Shannon, won the title for Best Cafe.

The Best Newcomer Award went to Our Happy Place, Carrick-on-Shannon while Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant went to The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Cryan’s Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon won on the double with Frances Cryan securing Best Restaurant Manager for Leitrim and the hotel also winning Best Customer Service for the county.

Carrick-on-Shannon’s The Barrelstore, secured the title of Leitrim’s Pub of the Year while St George’s Terrace Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon won Best Wine Experience.

The Oarsman, Carrick-on-Shannon won Leitrim’s Best Gastro Pub while the award for Leitrim’s Best World Cuisine went to Spice India, Carrick- on-Shannon.

Drumshanbo’s Sweet Geranium Café took out Leitrim honours in the Best ‘Free From’ category and also won Best Emerging Irish Cuisine.

The Riverbank Restaurant at The Clubhouse Bar, Dromahair won Best Kids Size Meal in Leitrim while Luna Restaurant, Dromahair won Leitrim’s Best Casual Dining and The Organic Centre, Rossinver won Leitrim’s Best Local Food Hero.

Speaking at the awards, Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said: “Now in their 11th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland, as well as recognising the teams behind these establishments and the hard work and dedication that they put in.

“Ireland may be a small country but it boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs, from the comfort of traditional Irish food to exploring the world though exotic world cuisine, the Irish restaurant industry has much to offer.

“We have an appreciation for what we eat and where our food comes from, as well as the dedication of those working in the food industry.”

Those who won in Leitrim will now compete for the regional and All-Ireland titles on May 13, next.