Over 7,000 people removed from boil water notice

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy has welcomed the fact that over 7,000 people will be removed from a boil water notice in the Strokestown area following the official opening of the North East Roscommon Water Treatment Plant at Grange Lough, Strokestown which took place today.

“It is great to finally see the results of this €7 million project which is extremely important to the North Roscommon Water Supply area which serves a population of approximately 7,726 water customers. I was delighted to attend the official opening this morning as the local TD for the area.

"This will see a long-term boil water notice lifted for over 7,726 people in the Roscommon region. This is an issue which I have worked on during my time as a county councillor and more recently since I was elected as a TD so I am delighted to finally see this project come to fruition.

"This project included the design and construction of a new water treatment plant at Grange Lough, Strokestown. The benefits of this project include the removal of the North Roscommon Water Supply area from the EPA’s Remedial Action List. This is a good news story for the Strokestown area,” concluded Deputy Murphy.