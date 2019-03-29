Watch | Leitrim County Council Cathaoirleach Sean McGowan extends best wishes to Leitrim footballers

With talk of tomorrow's Allianz national football league division four final dominating all conversations throughout the county this week, Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Sean McGowan has extended his best wishes to Terry Hyland's charges ahead of tomorrow's clash with Down.

According to the bookies Leitrim go into tomorrow's final as underdogs but that hasn't dampened the spirits of the Leitrim faithful who will make the journey from all corners of the county and much further afield to cheer on the team in what will be their first Croke Park appearance since 2006.

Best of Luck to @LeitrimGAA tomorrow in the Div 4 Final v @Doiregaa in @CrokePark from all in @KiltubridGAA Best wishes to the many @KiltubridGAA Supporters making the journey from Kiltubrid and Overseas. Safe Travels no matter your chosen mode of Transport!! pic.twitter.com/6dTEiGUev3 — Kiltubrid GAA (@KiltubridGAA) March 29, 2019

A sea of green and gold on the way up to Dublin I hear #Leitrim #LeitrimInvasion — Raf Diallo (@Raftastico) March 29, 2019

300 Leitrim people flying home from New York for Saturdays game, and probably 95% of the county travelling up too. Some buzz for a Division 4 final, brilliant to see — Brendan Byrne (@bull_byrne) March 28, 2019

All Leitirm fans going to croker for the big game Saturday, please don't forget our world famous chant. It goes "Leitrim clap clap clap, Leitirm clap clap clap" (repeat until hands get sore). — Killian Kerrigan (@killiank94) March 28, 2019

Leitrim native, comedian and actress @katherinelyncho is expecting "a day of celebration" when the county play in the Division 4 final on Saturday and... she says her mother will go to Coppers if @LeitrimGAA win #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/9V2XKHzzPf — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) March 28, 2019

Don't miss our comprehensive preview of tomorrow's final in this week's paper which features a special eight page pull-out supplement looking ahead to tomorrow's final.