Allianz NFL Division 4

Watch | Leitrim County Council Cathaoirleach Sean McGowan extends best wishes to Leitrim footballers

Sports Reporter

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Watch | Leitrim County Council Cathaoirleach Sean McGowan extends best wishes to Leitrim footballers

With talk of tomorrow's Allianz national football league division four final dominating all conversations throughout the county this week, Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council, Sean McGowan has extended his best wishes to Terry Hyland's charges ahead of tomorrow's clash with Down.

According to the bookies Leitrim go into tomorrow's final as underdogs but that hasn't dampened the spirits of the Leitrim faithful who will make the journey from all corners of the county and much further afield to cheer on the team in what will be their first Croke Park appearance since 2006.

Don't miss our comprehensive preview of tomorrow's final in this week's paper which features a special eight page pull-out supplement looking ahead to tomorrow's final.