Leitrim author publishes poetry book

Carrick-on-Shannon author Joanna Scott has published a eclectic mixture of poetry available in paperback and kindle.



In this mix of poetry, Joanna Scott paints a picture of a wide variety of life experiences. We are taken through the emotions of love, longing and loneliness to anger and betrayal, and finally, forgiveness.

We see the beauty of the world and gain an insight into the fight that nature has against man.

Experience fun with children's antics, Facebook, food and fast cars! There are many moods and insights portrayed with something for every taste.



Joanna Scott

Joanne said, “Writing poetry, I could do at school. My nerves however, took over and after a failed reading I stopped until 2004. I haven't put the pen down since. I write to give comfort in tough times.

“People have been a big inspiration to my collections of poetry. I have written too many to count now, and still writing.”

A few simple words can change a lifetime

Life is about struggle and how we deal with it,

It's the be all and end all

or the start of a better life for someone struggling

Words can mean so much.

Also read: Leitrim's poet Stephen Murphy launches new book