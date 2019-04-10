Tenders sought for new turnkey social houses in north Leitrim

As part of a range of housing solutions, Leitrim County Council is seeking proposals from developers/ contractors to provide new, turnkey social housing in north Leitrim.

The council want finished social houses in Kinlough/Tullaghan, Manorhamilton and Dromahair.

The council is seeking expressions of interest from private developers and building contractors for housing proposals with planning permission for housing units in these areas.



All purchases of social housing have to be approved by the Department of Housing, Planning, and Local Government, and the purchase of any units is therefore subject to approval being obtained.

Further details and Expression of Interest forms are available by emailing housing@leitrimcoco.ie or visit www.etenders.ie

Expressions of Interest must be submitted before April 26.

