By order of the Peaky Blinders: Charity event in the Rainbow Ballroom

The Peaky Blinders are taking over the Rainbow Ballroom Glenfarne for one night only in aid of The North West Hospice this summer.



Cillian Murphy won't be in attendance ladies but the much anticipated event will take place on June 14 with live music by the fantastic Swing Cats live at the Rainbow Ballroom with all proceeds going directly to the charity.



The style of course is Peaky Blinders or 1920s style, so why not come along and show your support to this fantastic charity.

Everyone is invited next Saturday, April 27 for a large photo shoot outside the Rainbow. Ladies, gentlemen and kids are asked to get dressed up, vintage cars will also be there on the day.



Tickets can be bought online or direct from the Rainbow Ballroom at an excellent price of €15, return coaches for the event are departing from Sligo in conjunction with Fureys.



For more details please call the Rainbow Ballroom at (071)9856831.

