It's looking lovely for Leitrim and surrounding areas today

Dry and warm again today, with long spells of hazy sunshine, after early patchy mist or fog clears. But take care in exposure to sunshine. Afternoon temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees Celsius. Winds will be light southeast to south but some moderate sea breezes developing this afternoon.

TONIGHT



Turning very misty tonight with patchy fog developing in near calm conditions and possibly local drizzle. Overnight lows of 7 to 9 degrees Celsius.