Father and son refused bail over Manorhamilton grow house charges

A father and son from Lithuania were refused bail over charges of cultivation and possession of drugs at a grow-house in Manorhamilton when they appeared at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court this morning.

49 year old Ramion Stankus with an address at Cartrongibbagh, Manorhamilton is charged with cultivating cannabis plants, possession of illegal drugs and possession of drugs with the intent to sell or supply.

22 year old Airdas Stankus at the same address is charged with the same offences.

The state objected to bail. The pair only arrived to Ireland in January this year and they both previously lived in London.

Garda McGovern said the men were found at the grow-house which is situated between Manorhamilton and Rossinver is a very rural area.

50 mature plants and 100 immature plants were found along with 1kg of dried cannabis and cultivation paraphernalia.

Solicitor Gerry McGovern made an application for for bail, adding all their travel documents are with Gardai. Mr McGovern said disputed the value of the drugs put forward by the state.

The court heard the men are not claiming social welfare and are living off cash they brought with them from the UK and savings. The court was also informed that the house was rented by a different person and the two accused had sublet the house.

Judge Kevin Kilrane refused bail and remanded the two defendants in custody to appear at Harris District Court next Friday, April 26.