Delay in roll-out of broadband is affecting Leitrim everyday

Reacting to the news of the further delay in the roll out of the rural broadband scheme, Sinn Féin's Brendan Barry said the lack of broadband is affecting Leitrim people everyday.



The Ballinamore Area councillor commented, “the Government have made a mess of it again and moved too quickly giving too much money to Eir to start with.”



He compared the issue to the Children’s Hospital fiasco. Cllr Barry said broadband is essential with so many people choosing to work from home a number of days a week. He believes a proper broadband service would entice more companies and more people to move to Leitrim.



Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council Sean McGowan said he is beyond “disappointed about the further delay in the roll out of rural broadband.” He said a high quality broadband is “crucial to attract jobs and investment and to keep young people here.”



Fine Gael Cllr Frank Dolan said the issue of broadband is appearing on the doorsteps in the Manorhamilton area. “People want to work from home, children need it to research for school projects, but it needs to be done right with no more mistakes,” he added.



The Government is looking at other options for the roll-out of rural broadband as the estimated costs have soared to as much as €3bn over 25 years.

A decision on the future of the scheme had been expected last week but it has been delayed again until May.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil “We want to do this and we want to do it right. And before we bring a decision to Cabinet, we want to ensure there is no better alternative.”

