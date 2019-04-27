Drunken defendant violently resisted arrest in Carrick

Tomasz Stanko, 6 Riverview, Landmark Court, Carrick -on-Shannon was convicted of threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Bridge St, Carrick-on-Shannon on March 31, 2019 and fined €300 when he appeared before last week’s sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Insp Frank Finn said gardaí were on patrol at 12.30am on the date in question when attention was drawn to the front of the Barrel Store where they saw staff on the ground trying to restrain the defendant.

Gardaí intervened with the defendant said to have “violently resisted arrest.”

The defendant addressed the court to acknowledge he had drunk too much. He explained he had left the premises to smoke a cigarette and when he attempted to re-enter was refused entry.

Judge Kevin P Kilrane ruled as outlined while Mr Stanko was also convicted of being intoxicated to such an extent as to be a danger to himself or others which was taken into consideration.