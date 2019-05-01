11 days until Darkness into Light on May 11

With just 11 days to go until Darkness into Light on May 11, the event organisers, Pieta, proudly supported by Electric Ireland since 2013, are calling on as many people as possible to join them to raise much need funding and awareness for the prevention of suicide and self-harm and the promotion of positive mental health.

Over 200,000 people are expected to come together in the pre-dawn hours in 19 countries across 5 continents to take part in the global movement that seeks to remove the stigma around suicide and self-harm and spread the power of hope in Ireland and around the globe.

Last year, Darkness into Light walkers raised €6 million from the event, of which €800,000 was raised across our international venues. Worldwide close to 800,000 people die due to suicide every year - one person every 40 seconds. In Ireland 392 people took their own lives in 2017. (Source: National Office for Suicide Prevention.)

2019 marks the 7th year Electric Ireland have walked alongside Pieta to bring hope to customers, staff and communities across Ireland that have been affected by suicide. To join the thousands of people around Ireland who are taking part in this year’s Darkness into Light 5K walk, go to www.darknessintolight.ie.

Carrick-on-Shannon 2019 DIL Details

Registration continues online at www.darknessintolight.ie

There is registration taking place in Glancy’s SuperValu on May 2, 3, 4 and 10 from 10am – 6pm.

There is registration in The Magnet every day until the event.

Please note that the system is the same as last year re T-shirts. It is important to register by May 3 to ensure that you get your T-shirt for the event.

We hope that you will come walk with us on Saturday, May 11 at 4.15am. It is each one of you that makes this night so special and together we can share the light and create hope in our hearts.

In 2018 Carrick-on-Shannon Darkness Into Light event raised over €31,000 for Pieta House. Back Row L-R, Ron Hooper, Rosemary McDermott, Norma Duignan, Breda McGuire, Joe Burke, Pieta Tuam, Paul Byrne, Padraic Glancy, Supervalu, Bernadette Glancy, Donna Burke, Pieta Tuam, Michael Clancy and Geraldine Regan.

Front Row L-R, Blaithnaid McMorrow, Ryan Mulligan, Cora Nevin, Matilda Fallon, Fionnuala McMorrow and Katie Butler.

The funds raised from Darkness into Light help to keep Pieta centres open, offering free therapy, the 24 /7 Helpline line, education and bereavement counselling for people in need of support. In 2018, over 8,000 clients were supported with face to face therapy by Pieta experts.

Since 2006, over 40,000 people received support from our intervention and bereavement counselling services. By the end of this school year, Pieta will have reached out to over 7,500 students with a bespoke schools’ programme called the Resilience Academy a free programme for second year students in secondary schools designed to increase young people’s resilience, hope for the future, ability to cope with difficult feelings and connection to their school.