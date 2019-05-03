SPONSORED: WIN the record breaking Huawei P30 Pro and a dream trip anywhere in the world in this amazing competition.....

It’s official, the new Huawei P30 Pro is the first smartphone to break camera rating records in the world and here’s why that is simply glorious news.

In celebration of Huawei's latest flagship device (and all of its incredible specs!), the global tech leader wants to encourage Irish creatives to, once again, show off their very best skills and talents using Huawei's market leading cameras, by Leica.

Now in its fourth year, the Huawei Creatives competition aims to take the lead in championing the very best of Irish innovation, creativity and talent across the country.

The overall winner of the Huawei Creatives Competition, plus the winner of each category will receive the Huawei P30 Pro, which was released in March and was officially rated by DXO as the best camera in the smartphone market.

The overall winner will also win a trip to anywhere they want in the world too! Yep, the lucky duck (and their plus one) will win flights and accommodation to a destination of their choice, ensuring a dream trip testing out the brand new premium device as they go.

Charlotte Pablona, is a mother, blogger and photographer who runs @miniboss_and_missfashion, an Instagram account which is dedicated to the style of her family. She is an ambassador for the Fashion category in the Huawei Creatives. Charlotte is rarely without a camera in hand and loves to capture, “Candid photos of our families everyday lives. Photography is the best way to cherish and enjoy moments forever!”

For Charlotte, her Huawei is her perfect smartphone companion for capturing these candid moments - “The long battery life is perfect for me and allows me to capture moments throughout the day without fear of running out of battery. Combine this with the crisp image detail it produces, it produces HD quality like most digital cameras do.”

Fashion is just one of 20 categories you can enter into this year’s Huawei Creatives. Other categories include: Ireland, Travel, Dublin, Pets, Nature, People, Portrait, Food, Abstract, Music, Architecture, Macro, Night, Street, Community, Monochrome, Water, Cityscapes and Action!

To enter the Huawei Creatives competition all you have to do is simply upload a picture to Instagram and use the hashtag #HuaweiCreatives and the hashtag of the category you are entering in the caption. But be quick, entries and voting closes May 13 at 6pm! You can find out more by heading to www.huaweicreatives.ie.

A world of inspiration is out their, so upload your most glorious image and you might jet off on the adventure of a lifetime. Good luck!

Entrants must be over 18 years of age.

Full terms and conditions can be found here - https://huaweicreatives.ie/terms-and-conditions