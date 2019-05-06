St Clare's TY students qualify for Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Kelly Gallagher, Clodagh McGee, Maeve McGoldrick and Orla Murphy will represent St Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton and the Sligo/Leitrim region in the Youth Entrepreneur of the year awards this Thursday, May 9 in The Light House Cinema, Dublin.

The girls will deliver a 7 minute speech to a panel to 4 judges with a 5 minute question and answer session.

The St Clare's students under the mentor-ship of Ms Claire Gallagher set up her business Slip n Grip in October which is a pen/pencil grip to help improve pen posture.

The group has invested much time and effort into her business and now stock Rooney’s Supervalu in Manorhamilton with her products.

The are in the process of acquiring new stockists in the Leitrim, Sligo Cavan region. Products can also be bought from their website www.slipngrip1.weebly.com

18 innovative start up businesses involving over 50 young people will be celebrated at the event on Thursday.

The young entrepreneurs were chosen as finalists from 1,000 young entrepreneurs who set up start-up businesses as part of the Foróige Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) programme this year.

The programme empowers young people to develop core skills in business and enterprise to help them unlock their individual talents and potential. The NFTE programme originated in the USA and was brought to Ireland in 2004.

Ms Gallagher says, "students experience huge benefits from taking part in the NFTE programme. Students get to do everything a real life entrepreneur does when setting up a business – from coming up with the idea and business name to making and supplying a product or service and dealing with customers.

"Students taking part get to attend workshops, receive in-school talks from business mentors, benefit from visits out to local businesses and take part in a Regional Final to be in with a chance of representing their region at the National Final in Dublin."