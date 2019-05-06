Green Party Deputy Leader endorses Bláithín Gallagher as a candidate in the local elections

Green Party Deputy Leader Catherine Martin TD visited Dromahair this week to endorse the candidacy of Bláithín Gallagher in the Manorhamilton electoral area and spoke highly of her.

"Bláíthín comes from a farming background and understands the needs of the small farmers. Bláithín’s track record in both professional and community life shows that she gets things done.

"Bláíthín calls a spade a spade, is not afraid to speak the truth and tackle the difficult issues. There is no green voice on Leitrim County Council. If we want green, we must vote green," she said.

John Brennan of Leitrim Organic Farmers Co-op gave an in-depth talk about the co-op, his work and the supports needed for the smallholder.

Bláithín told the audience, "I am a fresh voice, a proud Leitrim woman, passionate about seeing our community grow and flourish as a welcoming place of diversity and inclusivity.

"We need to improve public transport, provide safe walkways and cycleways, provide support for mixed farming and community-based alternative energy projects, where the benefit comes directly back to the community. We need to support local communities to thrive."

Bláithín continued, "I want to help find practical and achievable solutions to build resilient and prosperous communities that are socially, economically and environmentally sustainable, Together, let us make a change for the better."