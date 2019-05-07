Funeral arrangements for former GAA manager and journalist Eugene McGee

Funeral arrangements have been released for former editor and managing director of the Longford Leader newspaper, Eugene McGee.

A renowned inter-county Gaelic football manager, he also managed Offaly to victory over Kerry in the 1982 All-Ireland Football final.

Eugene McGee, Longford Town, Longford / Aughnacliffe, Longford



Eugene, formerly of Aughnacliffe, Co. Longford. Pre-deceased by his brothers Fr.Phil and Páid and by his sisters Sr. Kathleen and Alice.

Eugene will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his beloved wife Marian, loving son Conor, special daughter Linda, daughter-in-law Saoirse, sisters Ita (O'Dowd) and Evangeline (Cummins), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (N39 EC81) on Wednesday (8th May) from 4.00pm, concluding with prayers at 9.00pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at St. Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Colmcille Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to St. Christopher's Services, Longford, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.