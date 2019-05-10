All set for Darkness into Light Walk tomorrow
Last year's Darkness Into Light committee in Carrick-on-Shannon raised over €31,000 for Pieta House Picture: Gerry Faughnan
Registration for this year's Darkness Into Light event continues online at www.darknessintolight.ie
There is registration taking place in Glancy’s SuperValu today Friday, May 10, until 6pm.
There is also registration in The Magnet every day until the event.
The hard-working organisers hope that you will come walk with them on this Saturday, May 11 at 4.15am.
