Man dies after hit and run in Drumboylan last night

A man his 80s has died after he was struck by a car in a hit and run incident in Drumboylan, Co Roscommon last night.

The incident occurred just after 11pm.

The man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood the man had earlier attended a mass and then a function in Drumboylan Hall and was making the short walk to his brother's house when the accident occurred.

A 20-year-old man who was driving the car later presented himself at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station.

Gardaí in Boyle said a full forensic and technical examination is taking place this morning, with diversions in place.

Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 966 4620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.