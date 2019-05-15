Two men charged following incident in Carrick-on-Shannon

Two men have been charged with public order offences following an incident on the Leitrim Road in Carrick-on-Shannon yesterday evening (Tuesday, May 14).

Video footage of the incident shows a number of men involved in a fight on the road near the Hartley junction with traffic blocked in both directions.

The men are seen struggling with one another, throwing punches and damage is caused to a car.

Supt Kevin English said two men who are known to them were arrested and will appear before Sligo District Court this morning.