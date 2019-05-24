68 detections in just 30 minutes as gardai crack down on speeding

Today, May 24 is National Slow Down Day and gardai and GoSafe vans will be carrying out extra speed checks across the country.

In just half an hour this morning 68 vehicles were found travelling in excess of the speed limit. Detections included:

• 87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R118 Rock Road Dublin 4 Dublin

• 77km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the M7 Lewistown Naas Kildare

Today's national speed enforcement operation "Slow Down”, is supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders, for a 24 hour period from 7am today Friday, May 24 to 7am on Saturday, May 25.

The objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads. The aim of "Slow Down day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

Gardai are advising drivers of the following:

· Adjust your speed to all the prevailing road, traffic and weather conditions

· Protect your community - Make the choice to abide by every speed limit to make the roads safer for all

An Garda Síochána, the Road Safety Authority and GoSafe appeal to the public to slow down. Excessive or inappropriate speeding is a major factor in road traffic collisions. Safety cameras will be on the roads all across Ireland where fatal or injury collisions are happening as a result of inappropriate speed.

