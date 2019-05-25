Who will claim the seats in Carrick-on-Shannon?

The Carrick-on-Shannon electoral area is far from done and dusted at this stage but the picture is certainly clearer after the tallies were counted.

What is certain is that Cllr Sean McGowan (FF) will be returned as the quota is expected to be just over 800 votes and he has 840 all but secured.

Former councillor Thomas Mulligan (FG) from Mohill looks fair to take a seat with 687 votes, as does Independent councillor Enda Stenson on 723 votes.

Carrick town looks like it will elect two councillors in sitting member Finola Armstrong-McGuire (FG) with 617 votes, and first time candidate, Fintan Cox (FF) who polled very strongly on 633 votes.

Sinn Fein candidate Seadhna Logan has lost his seat.

The race for the final seat is intriguing with sitting Independent councillor Des Guckian on 528 slightly behind the third FF candidate Paddy Farrell on 537.

The small surplus from McGowan coupled with transfers from Yvonne Hollidge (Ind) 266 and Sean Wynne (190), Leslie O'Hora (GP) 102 and Denis O'Brien (Ind) 89 will be crucial.

Hollidge's votes are Annaduff based and may help Guckian but the question remains where will Wynne's votes go and particularly Logan's 400 votes.

Paddy Farrell is hopeful of picking up enough to push ahead of Des Guckian but there is a long way to go before that matter is settled.